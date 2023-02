Binnington will be between the home pipes versus Vancouver on Thursday, Lou Korac of SI.com reports.

Binnington has lost his last two games after going on a three-game winning streak and is 21-20-3 with a 3.29 GAA and .893 save percentage. Binnington has had a tough go of it this season and will face the Canucks, who are 10th in NHL scoring, despite their bad 22-30-5 record, averaging 3.37 goals per game this season.