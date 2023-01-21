Binnington will guard the home net Saturday versus Chicago, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has won his past two outings, including a 24-save performance in Thursday's 5-2 victory over Nashville. He has a record of 18-14-3 this season to go along with a 3.18 GAA and an .895 save percentage. The Blackhawks rank 31st in the NHL this campaign with 2.37 goals per game.