Binnington will patrol the home crease during Thursday's matchup with New Jersey, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was sharp in his last start Tuesday against the Panthers, turning aside 34 of 36 shots en route to a 6-2 victory. He'll try to extend his personal winning streak to three games in a tough home matchup with a Devils team that's 20-3-3 on the road this year.