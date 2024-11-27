Binnington will defend the road net Wednesday against New Jersey, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Islanders on Saturday during his last outing. He has a 6-9-1 record with a 3.04 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. New Jersey ranks sixth in the league with 3.50 goals per game in 2024-25.