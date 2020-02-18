Binnington will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game against New Jersey, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Binnington has struggled recently, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.47 GAA and .896 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with a Devils team that's 12-16-0 on the road this year.