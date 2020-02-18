Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Devils
Binnington will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game against New Jersey, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.
Binnington has struggled recently, suffering four consecutive defeats while posting a sub-par 3.47 GAA and .896 save percentage. The 26-year-old backstop will attempt to get back on track in a favorable home matchup with a Devils team that's 12-16-0 on the road this year.
