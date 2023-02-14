Binnington will defend the home goal during Tuesday's game versus the Panthers, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington wasn't great in his last start Saturday against Arizona, surrendering five goals on only 28 shots, but he was still able to come away with a win thanks to fantastic goal support from his teammates. He'll try to secure his 20th victory of the year in a home matchup with a Florida team that's averaging 3.03 goals per game on the road this campaign, 20th in the NHL.