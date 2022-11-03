Binnington will defend the home goal during Thursday's game versus the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Binnington has struggled mightily of late, suffering three straight losses while posting a disastrous 5.29 GAA and .814 save percentage. He'll try to start righting the ship in a tough home matchup with a hot Isles team that's won four straight contests.
