Binnington will guard the road goal Tuesday against Tampa Bay, according to Lou Korac of The Hockey News.

Binnington will make his fifth straight start following a 20-save effort in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Dallas. In 23 games this season, he has provided a 10-9-1 record with a 3.05 GAA and a .908 save percentage. Tampa Bay is tied for 12th in the league with 3.28 goals per contest this campaign.