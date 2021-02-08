Binnington will defend the home net in Monday's game versus the Coyotes, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Blues will face off against the Coyotes for a fourth straight game. Binnington is 1-1-0 against them in the series, registering a .906 save percentage and a 3.11 GAA. The 27-year-old has been solid once again this year with a 6-2-1 record overall and a .915 save percentage. The Coyotes rank 22nd in the league with 2.73 goals per game.