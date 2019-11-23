Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing off against Predators
Binnington will defend the home net in Saturday's matchup against the Predators, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington's coming off his first shutout of the season -- a 40-save effort against the Flames on Thursday. The netminder will look to stay hot in this Central Division clash, as the Predators are trending in the opposite direction with six straight losses and an average of 2.33 goals per contest in that span.
