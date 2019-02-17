Binnington will defend the road twine in Sunday's game versus the Wild, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is seeking his eighth straight win while the Blues are looking for 10 in a row. The rookie netminder has been outstanding this campaign with a .931 save percentage, 1.69 GAA and 11-1-1 record. The Wild, on the other hand, haven't been as hot with seven losses in the last eight outings and four straight losses at home.