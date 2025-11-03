Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Oilers
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Binnington will be between the pipes for Monday's home game against Edmonton, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington has lost his last five outings (0-3-2) while surrendering 17 goals on 110 shots. He has gone 2-4-2 this season while making 160 saves on 186 shots. Edmonton ranks 18th in the league with 3.15 goals per game this campaign.
