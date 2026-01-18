Binnington will defend the road net against Edmonton on Sunday, per Elise Butler of the Blues' official site.

Binnington has lost his last two outings, giving up 10 goals on 59 shots over that span. He has gone 8-12-6 this campaign with a 3.53 GAA, an .871 save percentage and one shutout through 27 appearances. Edmonton is coming off a 6-0 win over Vancouver on Saturday. The Oilers rank seventh in the league this season with 3.37 goals per game.