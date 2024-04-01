Binnington will patrol the home crease Monday against Edmonton, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington is coming off a 25-save performance in Thursday's 5-3 win over Calgary. He has registered a 26-19-4 record this season with a 2.83 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 52 appearances. The Oilers rank fourth in the league this campaign with 3.61 goals per contest.
