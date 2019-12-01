Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Penguins on Saturday
Binnington will man the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington gets the nod on the latter half of back-to-back contests, as Jake Allen led the Blues to a win over Dallas on Friday night. The former is looking to finish off a month where he has been dynamite with a .934 save percentage, 1.97 GAA and 6-2-1 record. The Penguins have been boom more often than bust lately, as they've notched at least three goals in six of their last seven outings.
