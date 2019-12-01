Binnington will man the home crease in Saturday's game versus the Penguins, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington gets the nod on the latter half of back-to-back contests, as Jake Allen led the Blues to a win over Dallas on Friday night. The former is looking to finish off a month where he has been dynamite with a .934 save percentage, 1.97 GAA and 6-2-1 record. The Penguins have been boom more often than bust lately, as they've notched at least three goals in six of their last seven outings.