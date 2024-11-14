Binnington will defend the visiting crease in Buffalo on Thursday, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has lost two straight games, allowing 11 goals on 57 shots. He rebounded somewhat Tuesday, giving up three goals on 30 shots after a horrendous game Saturday in which the Capitals put eight goals past him on 27 shots. Binnington is 4-7-0 with a 3.26 GAA and an .887 save percentage in 12 appearances in 2024-25. The Sabres are 7-8-1 this season, averaging 3.38 goals.