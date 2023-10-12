Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, an indication that he will defend the visiting crease versus Dallas, according to Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington has struggled the last two campaigns as he had a 3.13 GAA and .901 save percentage in 37 games during the 2021-22 season, and followed that up with a 3.31 GAA and .894 save percentage last season in 61 contests. Binnington was 0-2-0 against the Stars last season, giving up four goals on 57 shots.