Binnington is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Canadiens and Islanders while posting a sub-par 3.97 GAA and .884 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a hot Vancouver team that's won three straight games.