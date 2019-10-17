Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Vancouver
Binnington is slated to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington has struggled a bit recently, suffering back-to-back road losses to the Canadiens and Islanders while posting a sub-par 3.97 GAA and .884 save percentage. The 26-year-old netminder will look to get back on track in a home matchup with a hot Vancouver team that's won three straight games.
