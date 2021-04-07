Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll start between the pipes in Wednesday's home game versus Vegas.

Binnington was solid in his last start Friday against Colorado, stopping 36 of 39 shots, but he ultimately suffered his 16th loss of the season due to insufficient goal support from his teammates. The 27-year-old backstop will attempt to snap his five-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Golden Knights squad that's lost three of its last four games.