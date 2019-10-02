Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing Washington
Binnington will guard the goal in Wednesday's home opener against the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington was exceptional during his rookie campaign in 2018-19, compiling a 24-5-1 record while posting a 1.89 GAA, .927 save percentage and five shutouts in 32 appearances. It'll be hard for the 26-year-old to replicate those numbers in 2019-20, but he'll still be a high-end fantasy option as the defending Stanley Cup champions' No.1 netminder. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Capitals club that averaged 3.34 goals per game on the road last campaign, fourth in the NHL.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod Wednesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Re-signs with St. Louis•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Files for salary arbitration•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets qualified by Blues•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in Cup-clinching win•
-
Fantasy hockey 2019 rankings, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.