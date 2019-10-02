Binnington will guard the goal in Wednesday's home opener against the Capitals, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington was exceptional during his rookie campaign in 2018-19, compiling a 24-5-1 record while posting a 1.89 GAA, .927 save percentage and five shutouts in 32 appearances. It'll be hard for the 26-year-old to replicate those numbers in 2019-20, but he'll still be a high-end fantasy option as the defending Stanley Cup champions' No.1 netminder. He'll look to pick up his first win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Capitals club that averaged 3.34 goals per game on the road last campaign, fourth in the NHL.