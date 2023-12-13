Binnington turned aside 26 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Red Wings.

Detroit's final goal was scored into an empty net. Binnington didn't necessarily have much chance on any of the pucks that beat him, but he also failed to come up with a big stop when he team needed one. The Blues have been cleaning house this week, putting Jakub Vrana on waivers before Tuesday's game and firing coach Craig Berube after the loss -- with three years and $18 million left on his contract after the current campaign, it wouldn't be a surprise if Binnington were shipped out at some point too. While the 30-year-old netminder's 8-9-1 record and 3.10 GAA don't jump off the page, his .907 save percentage is his best mark in that category since 2020-21.