Binnington allowed four goals on 31 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 6.

Binnington kept the Blues in the contest through two periods, but the Bruins solved him three times in the third period to unravel the effort. Binnington is now 15-10 with a 2.52 GAA and .911 save percentage in 25 games. He'll get a second chance at the all-important 16th win Wednesday in Game 7.