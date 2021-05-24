Binnington allowed three goals on 32 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Colorado in Game 4.

Brandon Saad's long wrist shot on the power play beat Binnington from the high slot, tying the game at 1-1 midway through the second period. Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen each followed up with goals of their own to make it 3-1, effectively putting the game -- and series -- away. Colorado answered a Vladimir Tarasenko goal midway through the third with a pair of empty-netters. The Blues were undermanned and overmatched all series long and it was reflected in Binnington's numbers: a 3.59 GAA and .899 save percentage in four starts, all losses.