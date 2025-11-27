Binnington made 26 saves on 29 attempts on goal in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to New Jersey.

After a clean third period to send the game to OT, Binnington allowed a goal to New Jersey blueliner Simon Nemec to highlight the losing effort. With the loss, Binnington now has a 5-6-4 record with a 3.11 GAA and an .881 save percentage through 14 appearances this season. The 32-year-old netminder has put fantasy managers through a roller coaster of emotions this season. While he has a sub-.500 winning percentage in goal, three of his wins have come in his last seven outings, which has displayed a small improvement from the start of the season. Both he and backup netminder Joel Hofer are best left on waivers in standard fantasy formats, with Binnington remaining the better spot start of the two in a pinch. His next chance to guard the crease is Friday against Ottawa.