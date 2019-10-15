Blues' Jordan Binnington: Falls in OT
Binnington turned aside 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Islanders.
He took a shutout into the latter part of the third period, making some big saves along the way, but Binnington finally got beaten by Brock Nelson with a little over five minutes left in regulation. A deflection off Alex Steen's stick tied it inside the final minute, then a defensive breakdown allowed Devon Toews to score the OT winner. It was a strong overall performance by the netminder after he allowed five goals to the Habs in his prior start. Binnington sports a 2-1-2 record with a 2.97 GAA and .910 save percentage to begin the season.
