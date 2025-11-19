Binnington stopped 26 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Binnington picked up his second consecutive overtime loss after surrendering two goals in regulation before Toronto's William Nylander sent the Blues packing. With the loss, the 32-year-old Binnington has a 4-5-4 record with a 3.30 GAA and an .872 save percentage through 14 games this season. The Blues' starting netminder hasn't had many solid performances to begin the 2025-26 campaign. However, backup Joel Hofer has struggled as well, which should give Binnington more opportunities to work himself out of his early-year funk.