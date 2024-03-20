Binnington allowed four goals on 35 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

Three of the four goals against Binnington came off the stick of Mikko Rantanen, including the game-winner in the third period, as the 30-year-old netminder's winning streak ended at two. Despite the loss, Binnington's been solid of late -- he's now 4-3-1 with a .930 save percentage in his last eight outings. Overall, Binnington falls to 24-19-3 on the campaign with a .912 save percentage and 2.83 GAA. St. Louis will look to get back in the win column Thursday on the road versus the Senators.