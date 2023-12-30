Binnington allowed two goals on 23 shots in Friday's 2-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Binnington was solid Friday, holding the Avalanche to just a goal apiece in the first and third periods, but the Blues failed to get much going on the offensive end, sticking Binnington with the 2-1 defeat. Still, it's a step in the right direction for the 30-year-old netminder, who'd allowed 13 goals on 66 shots in his final three starts before the holiday break. Overall, Binnington is 11-11-1 with a .900 save percentage and 3.23 GAA this season. Joel Hofer will likely be between the pipes Saturday against Pittsburgh in the second leg of a back-to-back.