Binnington gave up three goals on 29 shots in a 4-3 loss to the Coyotes on Thursday. The fourth-goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington was left to fend for himself for much of the game, as the Blues' offense only came alive in the final four minutes. It was too little and too late to save Binnington from taking a loss. The 27-year-old dropped to 6-2-1 with a 2.63 GAA and a .915 save percentage in nine outings this year. Binnington and the Blues were originally scheduled to host the Avalanche for a back-to-back over the weekend, but a COVID-19 outbreak among the Avalanche postponed that set of games. Instead, the Blues and Coyotes are set to meet Saturday and Monday for another pair of games in St. Louis -- expect Binnington to start at least one of those contests, if not both.