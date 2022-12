Binnington stopped 30 of 34 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Hurricanes on Thursday.

Binnington was solid early, but the Canes scored three goals in a 64-second span to flip an 0-2 score into a 3-2 one before icing it with a pair of empty-netters. The loss was Binnington's fourth straight, and his record is now 9-9-0 with a 3.11 GAA and .899 save percentage. He does things in bunches -- that's either win or lose. He has winning streaks of three and six games, and losing streaks of five and now four.