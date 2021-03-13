Binnington turned aside 35 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

He was by far the busier netminder on the night, and while Binnington was sharp as St. Louis mounted a comeback from a 3-1 deficit, he had little chance on both the tying goal in the third period and Vegas' power-play winner in OT. The 27-year-old hasn't exactly been celebrating his recent six-year contract extension in style, allowing at least four goals in three of his last four outings, and on the season Binnington's ratios have tumbled to a 2.81 GAA and .906 save percentage.