Binnington held his own against a barrage of Minnesota shots Tuesday, though the Blues couldn't get much going offensively in the eventual 3-1 defeat. The 30-year-old Binnington has just one win in his last five appearances, struggling to an .858 save percentage in that span. He's now 6-6-1 with a .910 save percentage and 2.91 GAA on the campaign.