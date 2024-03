Binnington allowed three goals on 32 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Devils.

Binnington was solid for the most part Thursday, but Timo Meier's hat trick proved enough to stick the 30-year-old netminder with the loss. Binnington had been excellent coming into the outing, winning his prior two starts while allowing just two goals on 64 shots. He falls to 22-17-3 with a .912 save percentage and 2.84 GAA on the season. The Blues are back in action Saturday on the road versus the Rangers.