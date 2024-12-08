Binnington surrendered four goals on 22 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

A bad line change and a turnover led to the Oilers' first two goals, and they scored their third on the power play. That was too much for Binnington and the Blues to come back from, though their third-period effort was a good attempt. Inconsistency remains the theme with Binnington -- he's 4-3-1 over his last eight outings, allowing three or more goals four times in that span. He's now 8-10-2 with a 2.93 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 21 starts, numbers far too similar to his 2022-23 performance rather than his much better 2023-24. The Blues will wrap up their four-game road trip Tuesday in Vancouver.