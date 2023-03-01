Binnington allowed four goals in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to Seattle.
It's the fifth consecutive game where Binnington has given up three or more goals. The 29-year-old netminder falls to 21-21-5 with a .895 save percentage this season. Binnington is the undisputed starter in St. Louis, but he'll be hard to trust behind a rebuilding Blues team.
