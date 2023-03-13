Binnington allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Binnington allowed a goal in the first period, two in the second, and another in the third before Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-netter to seal the game. Binnington has won just one of his last eight starts as he falls to 22-24-5 with an .894 save percentage on the season. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday when the Blues host the Wild.