Binnington allowed four goals on 30 shots in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Golden Knights.
Binnington allowed a goal in the first period, two in the second, and another in the third before Alex Pietrangelo added an empty-netter to seal the game. Binnington has won just one of his last eight starts as he falls to 22-24-5 with an .894 save percentage on the season. He'll look to bounce back Wednesday when the Blues host the Wild.
