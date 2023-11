Binnington allowed four goals on 36 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

The 36 shots were the most Binnington has faced in a single contest this season. It was a tough outing for the 30-year-old after he made 33 saves on 34 shots in a win over New Jersey in his previous start. He's now 3-4-1 to open the season with a solid .919 save percentage and 2.58 GAA. Binnington will likely be back between the pipes Thursday at home against the Coyotes.