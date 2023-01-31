Binnington allowed three goals on 38 shots in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Jets. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Binnington put together an impressive effort through two periods, but the Jets beat him three times in the first half of the final frame to erase all of that good work. The result was a fourth straight loss for the 29-year-old goalie, whose performance this year has imitated a roller coaster. Binnington is now at 18-18-3 with a 3.27 GAA and an .892 save percentage through 39 contests. The Blues don't play again until Feb. 11, when they have a favorable home matchup with the Coyotes.