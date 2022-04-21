Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll guard the road cage versus the Sharks.

Binnington has been getting a split share of the starts of late, having featured in three of the Blues' last six outings. Despite his recent starts, and the fact that he is undefeated over the three-game stretch, Ville Husso's body of work over the entirety of the season should see him maintain his place as the No. 1 option heading into the playoffs. Still, Binnington does have a Stanley Cup championship under his belt and will no doubt be waiting in the wings if needed.