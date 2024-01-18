Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports, indicating he'll be in goal on the road against Washington.
Binnington will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing matchup with Boston on Saturday in which he gave up four goals on 35 shots in a losing effort. Still, the Ontario native hasn't suffered a regulation loss in four consecutive outings, registering a 3-0-1 record and 1.95 GAA along the way.
