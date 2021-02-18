Binnington was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll tend the twine versus San Jose.

Binnington is sporting a 2-2-1 record, 2.21 GAA and .918 save percentage in his previous five contests. Even with the busy schedule, Binnington should continue to see the bulk of the workload and figures to provide top-end fantasy value night in and night out.