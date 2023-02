Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice Tuesday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll be between the road pipes versus Carolina.

Binnington has started 11 of the club's previous 13 contests in which he posted a 5-6-0 record and 3.30 GAA. With the Blues 10 points out of the Wild Card hunt and having traded away two of their best players, Binnington is likely facing an uphill battle to reach the 30-win threshold for the first time since 2019-20.