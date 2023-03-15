Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice ahead of Wednesday's home matchup with Minnesota, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he'll guard the cage.

Binnington has secured just one win in his last nine appearances, posting a 1-6-2 record and 3.67 GAA. The netminder is currently sporting career-worst marks in both GAA (3.33) and save percentage (.894). Despite his slumping numbers, Binnington continues to see the majority of the starts for the Blues ahead of Thomas Greiss.

