Binnington was the first goalie to leave the ice Thursday, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will get the start against Colorado.

Binnington will be squaring off with an Avalanche squad that has been out of action since April 14 due to COVID-19 protocols. In that game, Binnington gave up four goals on 28 shots to Colorado, which has him sporting a season-long 1-3-0 record and .898 save percentage in four clashes with the Avs.