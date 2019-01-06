Blues' Jordan Binnington: First NHL start Monday
Binnington will make his first NHL start in Monday's road game versus the Flyers, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington was recently sent down to AHL San Antonio to keep him playing games since the Blues knew he'd get his first start during this set of back-to-back games. He's only worked in relief roles with the big club this season, appearing in two games and yielding four goals on 25 shots. He's having another fantastic season in the minors with a .927 save percentage and 2.08 GAA. Binnington draws a favorable start since the Flyers have lost six straight and scored 12 goals in that span.
