Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Saturday, an indication he will get the road crease in LA.

Binnington is 0-3-2 in his last five games, giving up 18 goals on 183 shots. Overall, he is 21-21-5 with a 3.29 GAA and .895 save percentage. Binnington will face the Kings, who are averaging 3.30 goals per game, 11th best in the NHL.