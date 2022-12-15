Per Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goaltender off the ice at practice Thursday, indicating he will be between the visiting pipes against Edmonton.

Binnington finally got his game back Monday as he stopped all 25 shots in a 1-0 win over Nashville. He has struggled since Nov. 23, losing six-straight games and giving up less than four goals only once in that time frame. Overall, he is 10-11-1 with a 3.23 GAA and an .894 save percentage. Binnington will have a tough matchup against the high-scoring Oilers, who are averaging 3.63 goals per game this season.