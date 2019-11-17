Blues' Jordan Binnington: First regulation loss in six games
Binnington allowed three goals on 24 shots in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Ducks.
The Blues were playing the second game of a back-to-back, which could explain the lack of offense from the team in front of Binnington. We'll forgive him for his first regulation loss since Oct. 26. The 26-year-old goalie dropped to 9-3-4 with a 2.40 GAA and a .919 save percentage through 16 starts. Binnington has allowed three or more goals in seven games this season -- he's not the world-beater he was last year, but he's still quite good as the No. 1 goalie for the Blues.
