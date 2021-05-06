Binningto stopped 33 of 35 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

Binnington was pretty solid throughout regulation, giving up just a Max Jones rebound goal in the second period and a Haydn Fleury tally from point-blank range in the final stanza. Troy Terry beat Binnington for the only goal of the shootout, handing the netminder his second extra-time defeat in his last three starts. Binnington will try to get back into the win column Friday against Vegas.