Binnington gave up three goals on 26 shots in a 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes on Monday.

Binnington was a second away from picking up a 3-2 win in regulation before Clayton Keller's late equalizer. Binnington was solved by Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak in the shootout to end up with a defeat. Through 10 games, Binnington has a 6-2-2 record with a 2.64 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The Blues are currently scheduled to have four days off before reuniting for a two-game road series in Arizona.